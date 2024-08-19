UIW football media day focused on beginning the Cardinals’ revenge tour

While time is ticking to the regular season kickoff for the University of the Incarnate Word, the football program held its annual media day in order to give fans an update on how the team is looking ahead of the season.

Head Coach Clint Killough, Offensive Coordinator Conner McQueen, Defensive Coordinator Jim Gush, and five offensive and defensive players were all in attendance.

One of the position groups that didn’t have a representative at media day was quarterback. Last year’s starter and Lanier High School alum Zach Calzada was scheduled to be at the press conference but a last-minute change was made. Killough was set to decide between Calzada and Southside High School alum Richard Torres after Saturday’s scrimmage, instead, he shared why that decision hasn’t been made yet.

“You know, in my mind I was going to have a decision made at the end of this past scrimmage that we had, the second live scrimmage that we had, and I have a decision made. But to be totally honest with you, out of respect to both of those guys, I haven’t been able to sit down and have a conversation with those two guys,” Killough said. “I haven’t been able to have a conversation with my staff to be totally honest with you. Later this afternoon our staff’s going to sit down and have a personnel meeting and so out of respect for my staff and those guys I’m gonna keep that between my own ears, right now. I know y’all don’t like me for that but that’s where I’m at with that.”

Head Coach Clint Killough and several @UIWFootball players are sharing updates of how the team is looking here at media day. No starting quarterback named yet but you’ll hear from him and more of the Cardinals tonight on @ksatnews 🏈🙌🏼 #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/yB0OcraXNd — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) August 19, 2024

When the players had their time in front of the microphone, they were asked how last year’s 9-2 season and not being selected for the FCS playoffs while watching the selection show has motivated the team this offseason. Samuel Clemens High School alum and senior cornerback Mason Chambers described what he remembered from that moment.

“That we didn’t make it,” Chambers said. “You know, so that’s kinda been on my mind since it happened. I know a lot of these guys that were here last year think the same thing and we’ve just been striving to get better and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

For junior running back Dekalon Taylor, the pain of not making the playoffs has fueled his offseason and helped motivate those who are new to the program.

“It hurt, so a lot of us who were on that team we still use that as fuel, but also with the new pieces we kinda add on and let them know we gotta be really intentional about the details. The love, the trust, the effort that we have going on amongst the team,” Taylor said.

The motivation to get revenge for not making the playoffs will be on full display on Aug. 31 when the Cardinals host Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. to kick off the regular season.