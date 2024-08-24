Former Brackenridge star, NFL DB Ramon Richards holding football pre-season giveaway on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – A former Brackenridge football star and defensive back for the Los Angeles Rams is giving back to the San Antonio community, and it’s becoming a regular part of his schedule.

After setting up a free football camp in early July to a backpack and school supplies giveaway with San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson, Ramon Richards enjoys helping those in need.

His idea for holding a football pre-season giveaway at the Alamo Convocation Center on Saturday came from an idea to be there for a kid who was just like him and could have benefitted from free supplies.

After recently starting his nonprofit company, Be Greater Inc., Richards donated $20,000 to help fund this event along with sponsors throughout the city.

“Thank you to SAISD and So Fresh & So Klean Barbershop, Barber Mike has been helping me out with this and, literally, collaboration is the key,” Richards said. “It’s not individuality. As long as it can come together, we can create something special.

“So, if you like free food, free haircuts, free entertainment, free school supplies, free cleats, if you’re a football player, free money for giveaways, and a good time, you should show up. And I want all these kids that come through here 10 years later, five years later, to look back and say, ‘That event changed my life.’ So, that’s what we’re doing (this) for.”

Ramon Richards pre-season back to school kickoff event (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Richards is also inviting fellow former NFL players to attend the event and help kids in need by handing out school supplies and new football cleats for the upcoming season.