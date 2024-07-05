Former Los Angeles Ram Ramon Richards held second annual football camp

SAN ANTONIO – Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback and Brackenridge High School alum Ramon Richards welcomed 200 athletes Saturday to his Kids Play SA football camp for the second year in a row.

The campers were put through drills and taught how to sharpen their skills. Richards was also joined by fellow former Los Angeles Ram and Steele High School alum Malcolm Brown.

With his professional career behind him, Richards said he has found another reason to get up in the morning.

“I’m a dad now,” Richards said. “My daughter is six weeks old, and I want to show her what the pinnacle of a male should look like.”

Richards reflected on what caused him to organize a free football camp for young athletes.

“I’ve been that 13-year-old kid who couldn’t afford a camp before, and I know what it’s like to feel like you’re left out,” Richards said. “So, I tell these kids, as long as you can get here, we’ll make it happen for you. Just make it here. They can pay me back when they get NIL deals and NFL contracts.”

Richards will hold a wide receivers and defensive backs retreat in the upcoming week.

