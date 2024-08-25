Former Brackenridge Eagle Ramon Richards’ free event made sure kids look fresh before football season

SAN ANTONIO – Who says you need months to plan a giveaway event?

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive back and Brackenridge alum Ramon Richards never worried about timing when he and his nonprofit Be Greater Inc. organized the Pre-Season Back to School Kickoff Saturday at the Alamo Convocation Center.

The nonprofit and its sponsors organized a huge event in just two weeks. Richards wanted to make sure kids in San Antonio could look and feel great before the start of the upcoming school year and football season.

There were free school supplies, cleats for football players, a 360-degree photo booth and free haircuts with barber chairs surrounding the event.

Richards said he enjoyed the idea of helping and bringing people together.

“Honestly, my favorite part? My brother is here. My mom is here,” Richards told KSAT. “I mean, we used to need certain things, and now we get to help provide those things, as well.”

Richards said he is planning other events similar to Saturday’s.

More related coverage on KSAT: