What to watch for in Dallas Cowboys’ Sunday season opener against the Cleveland Browns

SAN ANTONIO – Another pivotal Dallas Cowboys season begins on Sunday afternoon when America’s Team will meet the Cleveland Browns at 3:25 p.m.

Here’s a look at some matchups and storylines to watch before the Cowboys take the field.

Tyler Guyton vs. Myles Garrett

Dallas Cowboys rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton will face a monster challenge right out the gate in Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett – the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Guyton will need to do his best to protect quarterback Dak Prescott’s blind side. Fortunately, Guyton has faced Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence during training camp. Plus, Guyton went 1-on-1 with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby for almost an entire half in the Cowboys’ second preseason game.

Cowboys’ ground game vs. Browns’ defense

Will the Cowboys be able to establish a solid running game against the Browns’ defense? When it comes to offense, this is the Cowboys’ biggest question mark this season. Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle are expected to get their fair share of carries. Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke could also be factors. Dallas also added seven-year veteran Dalvin Cook in late August. The Cowboys will need to be able to run the ball consistently, and it starts in Cleveland.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

After missing training camp in Oxnard, California, during a contract dispute, CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million deal on Aug. 26 and rejoined the team later that week. Since then, the Cowboys have slowly worked him into the mix. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Lamb will be ready to go for the Cowboys’ season opener on Sunday.

Prescott and other Cowboys maintained that while Lamb was out of camp, he was working out and would be in great shape.

Cowboys’ cornerback play

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is back after missing all but two games last season with a torn ACL. He looked good once he was cleared for full contact at training camp.

DaRon Bland will miss four to six games because of a stress fracture in his foot. Last season, he set the NFL single-season record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown with five.

Rookie Caelen Carson is expected to start in Bland’s place. The Browns have a dynamic receiver in Amari Cooper, who will test each Cowboy defensive back.

Dallas pass rusher Micah Parsons

Entering his fourth season, the three-time All-Pro pass rusher wants to reach another level. That’s his goal every season, but Parsons said he wants to be an “assassin.” Parsons has 40.5 career sacks, topping 13 or more sacks in each of his first three seasons.

Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer plans to move Parsons around to create mismatches, which is a good thing for the Cowboys, but a bad thing for the rest of the NFL.

The Browns’ offensive tackles are a bit beat up, so Parsons, who is also known as “The Lion,” could feast Sunday.

KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez will be live from Huntington Bank Field Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio, with Dallas Cowboys’ coverage of their season opener against the Cleveland Browns at 11 p.m. on an all-new episode of Instant Replay on KSAT 12.