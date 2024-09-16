Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Rodriguez, Holy Cross High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Rodriguez of Holy Cross High School.

Alyssa is a four-year member of the varsity softball team and a two-year member of the varsity basketball team and cheerleading squad. She is a TAPPS State Softball Champion, a TAPPS State Cheer Champion and a NCA Cheer Champion. She has been named Athlete of the Year two years in a row at Holy Cross. Alyssa is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and Campus Ministry. She also performs community service at the San Antonio Food Bank and as a cheer coach for TYFA. Alyssa maintains a 4.03 GPA and is ranked third in her class. Alyssa plans to attend college at the University of Texas in Austin where she will major in Education.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memory would probably have to be my freshman year going to the state championship for softball while I got to spend time with my friends and my older sister who was a senior.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“The best advice that I can give is time management will be your best friend. Make sure you stay on your deadlines but also have fun, don’t be too hard on yourself and know you will have your support system.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

”I plan to attend the University of Texas in Austin and hopefully join my sister in my studies. I plan to major in Education and I want to help the younger generation growing up. I want to be a role model for them and create a good example.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to say thank you to my parents and my friends and family who have supported me along my journey through academics and sports. They have created a safe and loving environment for me to go out there and compete in the best of my abilities.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com