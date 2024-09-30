Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes share excitement to be San Antonio Spurs on media day

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs added more veteran experience over the offseason with the acquisitions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes.

Both Paul and Barnes are bringing not only NBA Finals experience to a roster that has mostly not played a playoff game but also a wealth of knowledge that can help mold this team’s younger players.

When hearing from Paul and Barnes, they both shared what they’re expecting this upcoming season and what the process was like signing with the Spurs.

“I didn’t just choose the Spurs they obviously chose me also,” said Paul. “So when looking at the team and also just the ability to play, you know, to hoop to get back to playing, I think that’s the motivation, to compete and to look at the team that they have here obviously Pop. You know, it looks like it can be a great fit, and I’m just excited about the new experience.”

“There’s nothing he can’t do on the floor…what the best way we can maximize that?” - Harrison Barnes on what he’s seen from Wemby and his excitement to be on the same team. Also shared his reaction to Dikembe Mutombo passing away. #SanAntonio #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/i9A6e0BQyK — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) September 30, 2024

“I think the difference between me and CP (Chris Paul) is like seven years, and the difference between me and Jeremy (Sochan) is like 11 years, so I mean, we have a wide spectrum of guys on this roster, but I think the biggest thing is just establishing habits,” said Barnes. “You know, it’s how you continue to get better every day and judge yourself on an internal metric versus trying to see external approval, right? That’s what you try to do every single day in this league. It’s difficult, especially as a young guy trying to get established and things like that, but I think for all of our guys, just trending in the right direction is gonna pay dividends for us now and for the long term.”

Another metric that the Spurs were mentioning throughout media day was having a playoffs-or-bust mentality going into this season.