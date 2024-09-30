Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chloe Monson, Pieper High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chloe Monson of Pieper High School.

Chloe is a three year member of the varsity volleyball team where she has been named Team MVP. She was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-District two years in a row. She’s also a member of the National Honor Society and PALS. Chloe also performs community service with SNIPSA, a local animal shelter that hosts adoption events. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked fifth in her class. Chloe is committed to playing collegiate volleyball for Sam Houston State University where she will major in Business Finance.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“When we got open this school, as freshman, we got to make all the traditions. So being the ones who started this, that’s going to carry on for the rest of my life, being able to say ‘oh, I helped start the Pieper High School volleyball program’.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“I would say let your teachers know in advance when you’re going to be gone, so you can get the work ahead of time, that way your still completing everything on the same due date as everyone else for most assignments.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to Sam Houston State University to play volleyball there and I’m going to major in Business Finance. It’s so exciting, I can’t wait for the next chapter.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I would say to all my coaches I’ve had over the years, thank you for pushing me and making me a better player each and every day. For my parents, thank you for making so many sacrifices for me to go to club tournaments, go to school tournaments and putting a lot of time and money into my sport.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com