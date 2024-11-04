Scholar Athlete of the Week: Desmius Rodriguez, Southwest Legacy High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Desmius Rodriguez of Southwest Legacy High School.

Desmius is a member of the varsity football, baseball, soccer and track and field teams. He was named First-Team All-District in football as a junior and made Academic All-District for football, baseball and soccer. He’s a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, the Superintendent Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Buddies Program and Athletic Student Leadership. Desmius performs community service through Habitat for Humanity, Toys for Tots and the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner. He maintains a 3.5 GPA and is ranked in the top 20 percent of his class. Desmius has already been accepted to the Veterinary Program at Oklahoma State University.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memories are definitely playing football. Getting that brotherly bond with my teammates and it has carried out through high school with those guys. We just have so much love for each other that it’s going to carry out through these years and some of them might be invited to my marriage and be a best man at my marriage. I really love those guys.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Know your priorities and don’t get overwhelmed with too much work. Stay on top of your work.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I want to go to Oklahoma State and I want to study Veterinary Medicine and help out animals. I have a lot of animals at home, always had a lot of animals growing up and that influenced me to become a veterinarian. Going to Oklahoma State, I would be the second in my family to go to a D-I college like that.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To both of my parents, thank you for everything and all the sacrifices you did for me. Putting me in all the clubs that I needed to be in, getting me the good gear I needed to perform at the best level that I can. I just love you mom and dad.”

