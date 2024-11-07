INSIDE THE RING: Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez defends world title on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a busy month for San Antonio’s world champion boxers.

In just over a week, Mario Barrios will be on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix fight. Before that, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will defend his world title live on DAZN.

Recommended Videos

Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) will face Mexico’s Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) in a 12-round fight on Saturday for Rodriguez’s WBC Super Flyweight championship belt in Philadelphia.

“Camp went great, we’re already at the end of fight week, we got tomorrow and the weigh-in on Friday‚” said Rodriguez on Wednesday to KSAT 12 Sports. “We’re feeling good, feeling ready, motivated, ready to go out there and shine. Come Saturday night, I’m going out there and just do what I do.”

Rodriguez added, “What I know about my opponent, he’s a very tough fighter. He’s very motivated, it’s a huge opportunity for him and his career. He’s coming for everything, he’s coming to take what I have but I’m ready for that, I’m ready for whatever he brings. Whether he wants to box or wants to brawl, I’m ready for it all.”

On Wednesday, ESPN released an article on the top 25 boxers under 25 years of age. Rodriguez, who is 24, is ranked number one on that list two years in a row. What is more impressive is Rodriguez’s spot in the top 10 list for boxing’s pound-for pound rankings. Both ESPN and The Ring Magazine both have Rodriguez listed as number seven in the world.

“It’s amazing, it mean’s a lot to me,” said Rodriguez. “Before I was on the pound-for-pound rankings, I really didn’t care about it. I really didn’t care about being on it. Once I was put on it, I realize how much it meant and how important it is to be on that list. So, to be a top ten boxer, it means a lot and every fight I want to get better and better and go higher in the rankings.”

There are thousands of active boxers out there today who would do anything to be in his spot right now. Rodriguez isn’t focused on boxing alone. Rodriguez is a proud father of a seven month old daughter and he shared what it means to be a dad.

“Being a father myself, it definitely is my biggest achievement, it’s my biggest blessing, it mean’s more than anything I’ve ever done in this sport. Just being a father has changed me mentally, physically, it’s made me a better person.”

“I know I have a family to feed now, a family of my own,” explained Rodriguez. “I have a little girl looking up to me. One day she’s going to look up to me, whenever she has a problem so I want to be able to go out there and help her solve them. Just having that in the back of my mind each day in training takes me to another level. I actually had her in camp with me so I was able to wake up and be with her before the gym and after the gym. Just having her around me means a lot and it take’s my motivation to the next level.”

🗣️ “Pedro Guevara is not going home with my belts. No one can stop me. I’m getting better and better” @210bam



Scary that we haven’t even seen the best version of Bam yet 🤯 #RodriguezGuevara #EnnisChukhadzhian pic.twitter.com/8IAiqtWcY3 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 6, 2024

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com