Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lawson Runge, Saint Mary’s Hall

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lawson Runge of Saint Mary’s Hall.

Lawson’s the captain of the varsity football team and head of the Football Leadership Council. He’s been named TAPPS First-Team All-District as a quarterback two years in a row. He’s also been named First-Team All-State and Academic All-State. Lawson’s the founding member of the Baron’s Anglers Club and is a member of the Latin Club and the Student Shadow and Shield Society. He performs community service through Morgan’s Wonderland, Meals on Wheels, Haven for Hope and the Magdalena House. Lawson maintains a 4.3 GPA, plans to play collegiate football and major in Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’ve been at this school for two years and honestly, I love the people. All my favorite memories are with the guys on the football team. Every Thursday night before football games, we make sure to go out. We all have a big team dinner. I always remember we all have good talks, we all give each other good advice about school work and life. It’s always a good time.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Any free time you have or that the school gives you, just use it to the best of your capability. Try not to waste too much time, just get the work done as soon as you can. Try not to procrastinate. I know it’s easy to say, harder to do but do your best, try not to procrastinate.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After high school I would like to be an engineer. I love to build things. Still not sure yet which school I would like to go to but if the chance provides itself, I would like to go and play football somewhere.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“For my family and my coaching staff, they have always believed in me, even when I have been at my lowest. They have always seen the potential that I have not always seen in myself. Having that safety net there for me all four years has really been great. They helped shape me to become the man I am today.”

