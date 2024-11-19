Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Lake University reaches NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament

This is the Saints’ first appearance in the tournament since 2020

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University’s volleyball program will play in the NAIA national tournament for the first time since the 2020 season.

The Saints clinched a birth in the tournament after a 3-0 victory over Texas A&M University Texarkana (TAMUT) on Saturday in the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) Championship Tournament Title match.

On Sunday afternoon, the Saints were able to celebrate again while watching the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament selection show, where they found out their opening round matchup will be against second-ranked Concordia University, Nebraska, on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Saints will travel up to Seward, Neb., to take on the Bulldogs, hoping to continue their run in the NAIA tournament. Head coach Scott Mattera will have a homecoming during the trip, having coached Concordia from 2012-2017. He helped the Bulldogs reach the national tournament during his time with the university.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

