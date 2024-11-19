Our Lady of the Lake University reaches NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University’s volleyball program will play in the NAIA national tournament for the first time since the 2020 season.

The Saints clinched a birth in the tournament after a 3-0 victory over Texas A&M University Texarkana (TAMUT) on Saturday in the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) Championship Tournament Title match.

On Sunday afternoon, the Saints were able to celebrate again while watching the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament selection show, where they found out their opening round matchup will be against second-ranked Concordia University, Nebraska, on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Volleyball Travels to Nebraska to Face No. 2-ranked Concordia in NAIA Opening Round - Read more online here: https://t.co/qWrZmhUzQW pic.twitter.com/hjMIbyVoQc — OLLUSaintsAthletics (@OLLUSaints) November 18, 2024

The Saints will travel up to Seward, Neb., to take on the Bulldogs, hoping to continue their run in the NAIA tournament. Head coach Scott Mattera will have a homecoming during the trip, having coached Concordia from 2012-2017. He helped the Bulldogs reach the national tournament during his time with the university.