Judson HS, UTSA alum Sincere McCormick signed to Las Vegas Raiders active roster

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – Judson High School and University of Texas at San Antonio alum Sincere McCormick was signed to the Las Vegas Raiders' active roster on Tuesday, according to the team.

McCormick, a Converse native, was activated off the Raiders' practice squad three times in the 2024 regular season.

The former UTSA roadrunner has rushed for 97 total yards on 17 attempts in three career NFL games.

McCormick impressed offensively on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs while most of the Raiders' running back room was injured.

The 5-foot, 9-inch running back initially signed with the Raiders after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s currently in his third season with the Silver and Black.

Next, the Raiders face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at noon.

