WATCH LIVE: Colorado Buffaloes, BYU Cougars selected for 32nd annual Valero Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – The stage is set for the 32nd annual Valero Alamo Bowl.

The No. 17 BYU Cougars will take on the No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes on Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CST in the Alamodome.

Colorado will play BYU in the Valero Alamo Bowl. A huge matchup a year after the old PAC-12 dissolved. BYU is a national brand and Deion Sanders, one of the biggest name in the game, says his son Shedeur and Travis Hunter will play. This game will be on Dec. 28.

BYU enters the matchup with a 10-2 overall record and 7-2 in Big 12 play. Led by head coach Kalani Sitake, the Cougars have held the ninth-best winning percentage among FBS coaches since 2020, at 44-18.

Quarterback Jake Retzlaff leads the BYU offense, having thrown for 2,796 yards and 20 touchdowns in the regular season. Retzlaff also contributed 388 rushing yards and six scores. The Cougars' offense saw 17 different players score touchdowns, and they were the only team in the nation to record four special teams touchdowns this season.

BYU’s defense also led FBS teams with 20 interceptions spread across 12 players.

Colorado, with a 9-3 overall record and a 7-2 mark in Big 12 play, returns to the Alamo Bowl for the fourth time. Head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has guided the Buffaloes to their first bowl appearance since 2020. This marks just the second nine-win season for Colorado in the last 22 years.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders leads the nation with a 74.2% completion rate. He ranks in the top five nationally in passing yards (3,926), touchdowns (35), completions per game (28.1), and quarterback rating (168.79).

Travis Hunter, one of the nation’s top two-way players, adds versatility to the Buffaloes. He ranks among the top five Power 4 and FBS players in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,152), touchdowns (14), passes defended (15), and interceptions (4). Hunter is a candidate for the Heisman Trophy and a finalist for multiple awards, including the Walter Camp, Maxwell, and Bednarik awards.

This will be the first time BYU and Colorado face off in the Valero Alamo Bowl. BYU is making its debut appearance in the Alamodome, while Colorado returns for the fourth time.

The teams have played each other 12 times in history, with Colorado leading the series 8-3-1. Their last meeting was in 1988, when BYU won 20-17.