Smithson Valley vs. New Braunfels varsity football game postponed due to COVID-19

NEW BRAUNFELS – A varsity football game between district rivals Smithson Valley High School and New Braunfels High School scheduled for Friday night has been postponed because a player has COVID-19.

The announcement was made on the Smithson Valley Ranger Athletics Twitter page.

According to the post, a player on the New Braunfels team tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The game is expected to be rescheduled for either Thursday, Nov 5, or Friday, Nov. 6. Purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled game or fans can request a refund.

