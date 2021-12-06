72º

Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 16 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Football, 12s Top 12, San Antonio, Shiner, Cuero, Falls City, Brennan, Alamo Heights
See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 16 of the 2021 high school football season!

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 16 of the 2021 high school football season!

Find more Big Game Coverage here.

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Southwest8-4
11. Floresville9-3
10. Lanier9-3
9. Taft9-3
8. Johnson10-1
7. Southwest Legacy10-2
6. New Braunfels9-3
5. Smithson Valley9-3
4. Boerne Champion9-3
3. Steele11-1
2. Alamo Heights13-1
1. Brennan13-1

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. D’Hanis9-2
11. Pleasanton9-4
10. Boerne9-3
9. Poteet10-2
8. Wimberley10-3
7. Central Catholic9-3
6. Carrizo Springs10-1
5. Navarro10-3
4. Poth11-2
3. Falls City13-1
2. Cuero13-1
1. Shiner14-0

BIG GAME COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS FROM WEEK 15

Thursday Night

Friday Night

Saturday Night

Week 15 Scores

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter