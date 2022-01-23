52º

HIGHLIGHTS: District 27-6A Swimming Championships

Brandeis sweeps boys and girls team titles

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

NISD Natatorium was packed once again on Saturday afternoon for the District 27-6A swimming & diving championships, as area teams entered the water looking to punch their tickets to the Region VII-6A meet.

Full results coming later tonight!

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

