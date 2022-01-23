HIGHLIGHTS: District 27-6A Swimming Championships

HIGHLIGHTS: District 27-6A Swimming ChampionshipsBrandeis sweeps boys and girls team titlesAndrew Cely, Sports Producer/ReporterPublished: January 22, 2022, 7:05 PMTags: Big Game Coverage, High School Swimming, Swimming, NISD, District 27-6A, Brandeis, Health Careers, Clark, San Antonio, local, HolmesNISD Natatorium was packed once again on Saturday afternoon for the District 27-6A swimming & diving championships, as area teams entered the water looking to punch their tickets to the Region VII-6A meet.SAN ANTONIO – NISD Natatorium was packed once again on Saturday afternoon for the District 27-6A swimming & diving championships, as area teams entered the water looking to punch their tickets to the Region VII-6A meet.Full results coming later tonight!MORE HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING COVERAGEHIGHLIGHTS: O’Connor sweeps team 28-6A titlesWATCH: Alamo Heights’ Walsh, Chan win 200 IMCopyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.