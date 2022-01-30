52º

HIGHLIGHTS: District 29-5A Swimming Championships

Great Hearts Monte Vista sweeps boys and girls team titles

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Berths at the Class 5A Regional meet were on the line on Saturday morning, as area swimmers from Medina Valley, San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista, Great Hearts Northern Oaks, Cole, Southwest, Southwest Legacy, and Uvalde dove into the pool at NISD Natatorium for the District 29-5A Swimming & Diving Championships.

GIRLS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayGreat Hearts Monte Vista2:06.09
200 yard FreestyleRikilyn Maldonado (GMHV)2:07.45
200 yard Individual MedleyMaddie Mealey (GHMV)2:20.24
50 yard FreestyleValeria Ivanov Gomez (GHMV)25.84
1 meter Diving
100 yard ButterflyMaddie Mealey (GHMV)1:02.80
100 yard FreestyleValeria Ivanov Gomez (GHMV)59.27
500 yard FreestyleCadence Alford (GHMV)5:50.86
200 yard Freestyle RelayGreat Hearts Monte Vista1:54.27
100 yard BackstrokeMia Arguello (GHMV)1:05.74
100 yard BreaststrokeJenna Boehme (Medina Valley)1:14.64
400 yard Freestyle RelayGreat Hearts Monte Vista4:10.15

BOYS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayMedina Valley1:52.78
200 yard FreestyleDiego Charles (GHMV)2:09.93
200 yard Individual MedleyZachary Poupart (GHMV)2:11.63
50 yard FreestyleCarroll Montgomery (GHNO)24.44
1 meter Diving
100 yard ButterflyJett Winkler (Medina Valley)56.32
100 yard FreestyleDylan Allen (Medina Valley)57.26
500 yard FreestyleLazarus Maldonado (Medina Valley)6:11.69
200 yard Freestyle RelayGreat Hearts Monte Vista1:40.54
100 yard BackstrokeJett Winkler (Medina Valley)1:02.19
100 yard BreaststrokeZachary Poupart (GHMV)1:04.88
400 yard Freestyle RelayMedina Valley4:00.12

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

