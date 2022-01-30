HIGHLIGHTS: District 29-5A Swimming Championships

Berths at the Class 5A Regional meet were on the line on Saturday morning, as area swimmers from Medina Valley, San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista, Great Hearts Northern Oaks, Cole, Southwest, Southwest Legacy, and Uvalde dove into the pool at NISD Natatorium for the District 29-5A Swimming & Diving Championships. SAN ANTONIO – Berths at the Class 5A Regional meet were on the line on Saturday morning, as area swimmers from Medina Valley, San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista, Great Hearts Northern Oaks, Cole, Southwest, Southwest Legacy, and Uvalde dove into the pool at NISD Natatorium for the District 29-5A Swimming & Diving Championships. GIRLS RESULTS
Event Champion Time 200 yard Medley Relay Great Hearts Monte Vista 2:06.09 200 yard Freestyle Rikilyn Maldonado (GMHV) 2:07.45 200 yard Individual Medley Maddie Mealey (GHMV) 2:20.24 50 yard Freestyle Valeria Ivanov Gomez (GHMV) 25.84 1 meter Diving 100 yard Butterfly Maddie Mealey (GHMV) 1:02.80 100 yard Freestyle Valeria Ivanov Gomez (GHMV) 59.27 500 yard Freestyle Cadence Alford (GHMV) 5:50.86 200 yard Freestyle Relay Great Hearts Monte Vista 1:54.27 100 yard Backstroke Mia Arguello (GHMV) 1:05.74 100 yard Breaststroke Jenna Boehme (Medina Valley) 1:14.64 400 yard Freestyle Relay Great Hearts Monte Vista 4:10.15 BOYS RESULTS
Event Champion Time 200 yard Medley Relay Medina Valley 1:52.78 200 yard Freestyle Diego Charles (GHMV) 2:09.93 200 yard Individual Medley Zachary Poupart (GHMV) 2:11.63 50 yard Freestyle Carroll Montgomery (GHNO) 24.44 1 meter Diving 100 yard Butterfly Jett Winkler (Medina Valley) 56.32 100 yard Freestyle Dylan Allen (Medina Valley) 57.26 500 yard Freestyle Lazarus Maldonado (Medina Valley) 6:11.69 200 yard Freestyle Relay Great Hearts Monte Vista 1:40.54 100 yard Backstroke Jett Winkler (Medina Valley) 1:02.19 100 yard Breaststroke Zachary Poupart (GHMV) 1:04.88 400 yard Freestyle Relay Medina Valley 4:00.12 MORE HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING COVERAGE
Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.