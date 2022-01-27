HIGHLIGHTS: District 28-5A Swimming Championships

UIL high school swimming and diving district championships continued on Wednesday evening with the 28-5A meet at San Antonio Natatorium, as area swimmers looked to punch their tickets to next week's Regional competition. SAN ANTONIO – UIL high school swimming and diving district championships continued on Wednesday evening with the 28-5A meet at San Antonio Natatorium, as area swimmers looked to punch their tickets to next week’s Regional competition. GIRLS RESULTS
Event Champion Time 200 yard Medley Relay Highlands 2:49.48 200 yard Freestyle Jocelyn Gonzales (Fox Tech) 3:06.93 200 yard Individual Medley Sophia Triana (Edison) 3:43.19 50 yard Freestyle Jasmine Villalobos (Brackenridge) 32.40 100 yard Butterfly Ximena Hernandez (Highlands) 1:40.66 100 yard Freestyle Isabel Lara (Jefferson) 1:22.31 500 yard Freestyle Angelina Garcia (Jefferson) 9:35.32 200 yard Freestyle Relay Fox Tech 2:29.13 100 yard Backstroke Jocelyn Gonzales (Fox Tech) 1:41.95 100 yard Breaststroke Clarissa Cortez (Brackenridge) 1:44.95 400 yard Freestyle Relay Highlands 6:18.43 BOYS RESULTS
Event Champion Time 200 yard Medley Relay Highlands 2:25.09 200 yard Freestyle Seven Aguirre (Fox Tech) 2:19.72 200 yard Individual Medley Paul Guzman (Jefferson) 3:06.74 50 yard Freestyle Christian Ward (Fox Tech) 26.42 100 yard Butterfly Christian Guajardo (Fox Tech) 1:14.67 100 yard Freestyle Diego Villareal (Sam Houston) 53.26 500 yard Freestyle Paul Guzman (Jefferson) 7:16.19 200 yard Freestyle Relay Fox Tech 1:51.29 100 yard Backstroke Seven Aguirre (Fox Tech) 1:14.12 100 yard Breaststroke Diego Villareal (Sam Houston) 1:09.31 400 yard Freestyle Relay Highlands 4:47.11
