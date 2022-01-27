49º

HIGHLIGHTS: District 28-5A Swimming Championships

Fox Tech takes home both boys and girls team titles

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

UIL high school swimming and diving district championships continued on Wednesday evening with the 28-5A meet at San Antonio Natatorium, as area swimmers looked to punch their tickets to next week's Regional competition.

GIRLS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayHighlands2:49.48
200 yard FreestyleJocelyn Gonzales (Fox Tech)3:06.93
200 yard Individual MedleySophia Triana (Edison)3:43.19
50 yard FreestyleJasmine Villalobos (Brackenridge)32.40
100 yard ButterflyXimena Hernandez (Highlands)1:40.66
100 yard FreestyleIsabel Lara (Jefferson)1:22.31
500 yard FreestyleAngelina Garcia (Jefferson)9:35.32
200 yard Freestyle RelayFox Tech2:29.13
100 yard BackstrokeJocelyn Gonzales (Fox Tech)1:41.95
100 yard BreaststrokeClarissa Cortez (Brackenridge)1:44.95
400 yard Freestyle RelayHighlands6:18.43

BOYS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayHighlands2:25.09
200 yard FreestyleSeven Aguirre (Fox Tech)2:19.72
200 yard Individual MedleyPaul Guzman (Jefferson)3:06.74
50 yard FreestyleChristian Ward (Fox Tech)26.42
100 yard ButterflyChristian Guajardo (Fox Tech)1:14.67
100 yard FreestyleDiego Villareal (Sam Houston)53.26
500 yard FreestylePaul Guzman (Jefferson)7:16.19
200 yard Freestyle RelayFox Tech1:51.29
100 yard BackstrokeSeven Aguirre (Fox Tech)1:14.12
100 yard BreaststrokeDiego Villareal (Sam Houston)1:09.31
400 yard Freestyle RelayHighlands4:47.11

