HIGHLIGHTS: District 18-5A Swimming Championships

Boerne Champion sweeps boys and girls team titles

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Boerne Champion owned Bill Walker Pool on Friday morning, earning both the boys and girls team titles in the District 18-5A Swimming & Diving Championships.

GIRLS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayBoerne Champion1:54.47
200 yard FreestyleAnna Hoskovec (Dripping Springs)1:56.69
200 yard Individual MedleyKate Deykin (Boerne Champion)2:09.88
50 yard FreestylePeyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)24.10
1 meter DivingEmma Haines (Boerne Champion)363.25 pts
100 yard ButterflyAthena Turner (Dripping Springs)1:00.90
100 yard FreestylePeyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)51.99
500 yard FreestyleAnna Hoskovec (Dripping Springs)5:08.37
200 yard Freestyle RelayBoerne Champion1:39.52
100 yard BackstrokeCoco Proctor (Wimberley)58.42
100 yard BreaststrokePeyton Grot-Lopp (Dripping Springs)1:11.03
400 yard Freestyle RelayDripping Springs3:38.40

BOYS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayDripping Springs1:41.56
200 yard FreestyleGriff Orloff (Boerne Champion)1:46.13
200 yard Individual MedleyGage Hembree (Dripping Springs)2:05.23
50 yard FreestyleGabe Hawkins (Boerne Champion)21.86
1 meter DivingColin Breuer (Boerne Champion)445.50 pts
100 yard ButterflyBexon Harrison (Boerne Champion)53.85
100 yard FreestyleBexon Harrison (Boerne Champion)48.13
500 yard FreestyleMatthew Jeffery (Boerne Champion)4:56.77
200 yard Freestyle RelayBoerne Champion1:28.25
100 yard BackstrokeHenry Johnson (Boerne)56.67
100 yard BreaststrokeGabe Hawkins (Boerne Champion)59.47
400 yard Freestyle RelayBoerne Champion3:16.72

