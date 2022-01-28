HIGHLIGHTS: District 18-5A Swimming Championships
Boerne Champion sweeps boys and girls team titles
SAN ANTONIO – Boerne Champion owned Bill Walker Pool on Friday morning, earning both the boys and girls team titles in the District 18-5A Swimming & Diving Championships.
GIRLS RESULTS
|Event
|Champion
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|Boerne Champion
|1:54.47
|200 yard Freestyle
|Anna Hoskovec (Dripping Springs)
|1:56.69
|200 yard Individual Medley
|Kate Deykin (Boerne Champion)
|2:09.88
|50 yard Freestyle
|Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)
|24.10
|1 meter Diving
|Emma Haines (Boerne Champion)
|363.25 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|Athena Turner (Dripping Springs)
|1:00.90
|100 yard Freestyle
|Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)
|51.99
|500 yard Freestyle
|Anna Hoskovec (Dripping Springs)
|5:08.37
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|Boerne Champion
|1:39.52
|100 yard Backstroke
|Coco Proctor (Wimberley)
|58.42
|100 yard Breaststroke
|Peyton Grot-Lopp (Dripping Springs)
|1:11.03
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|Dripping Springs
|3:38.40
BOYS RESULTS
|Event
|Champion
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|Dripping Springs
|1:41.56
|200 yard Freestyle
|Griff Orloff (Boerne Champion)
|1:46.13
|200 yard Individual Medley
|Gage Hembree (Dripping Springs)
|2:05.23
|50 yard Freestyle
|Gabe Hawkins (Boerne Champion)
|21.86
|1 meter Diving
|Colin Breuer (Boerne Champion)
|445.50 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|Bexon Harrison (Boerne Champion)
|53.85
|100 yard Freestyle
|Bexon Harrison (Boerne Champion)
|48.13
|500 yard Freestyle
|Matthew Jeffery (Boerne Champion)
|4:56.77
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|Boerne Champion
|1:28.25
|100 yard Backstroke
|Henry Johnson (Boerne)
|56.67
|100 yard Breaststroke
|Gabe Hawkins (Boerne Champion)
|59.47
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|Boerne Champion
|3:16.72
