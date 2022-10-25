71º

WATER POLO: Brandeis girls preparing for first UIL State tournament

Broncos to face Clute Brazoswood Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The Brandeis girls water polo team will make history this Saturday morning.

The Broncos will become the first high school team from the San Antonio area team to compete in a UIL State tournament. Brandeis defeated Brennan in the Class 6A Regional Final this past Saturday 23-14 in overtime to clinch the historic berth.

The Broncos will face Clute Brazoswood in the UIL State semifinals at 10:30 a.m. at Josh Davis Natatorium. Should they win, Brandeis will play in the UIL State championship game that same afternoon at 4 p.m.

BRANDEIS GIRLS PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS

Regional Final vs. Brennan

Regional Quarterfinals vs. Alamo Heights

Bi-District Round vs. Canyon

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

