WATER POLO: Brandeis girls preparing for first UIL State tournament

The Brandeis girls high school water polo team will make history on Saturday morning as the first San Antonio area team to compete in a UIL State tournament. The Broncos will face Clute Brazoswood at 10:30 a.m. at Josh Davis Natatorium.

SAN ANTONIO – The Brandeis girls water polo team will make history this Saturday morning.

The Broncos will become the first high school team from the San Antonio area team to compete in a UIL State tournament. Brandeis defeated Brennan in the Class 6A Regional Final this past Saturday 23-14 in overtime to clinch the historic berth.

The Broncos will face Clute Brazoswood in the UIL State semifinals at 10:30 a.m. at Josh Davis Natatorium. Should they win, Brandeis will play in the UIL State championship game that same afternoon at 4 p.m.

TONIGHT AT 10: @BHSAquatics girls are heading to #UILState! They will make history as the first water polo team from San Antonio to play at state - hear from the Broncos ahead of Saturday's semifinals on #KSATsports! #KSATbgc @BroncosBrandeis | @NISDBrandeis | @NISDAquatics pic.twitter.com/WyuvamPqoB — Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) October 25, 2022

BRANDEIS GIRLS PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS