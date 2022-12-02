WATCH at 7:30: 🏈 Boerne vs Corpus Christi Calallen with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12 is set to broadcast a UIL Class 4A Division I State Quarterfinal playoff game between Boerne and Calallen this Friday at Alamo Stadium as part of Big Game Coverage.

The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above.

You can also view the game on KSAT’s YouTube page here or over the air on KSAT 12.2 MeTV.

GAME PREVIEW

Only seven UIL high school football teams from the greater San Antonio area remain alive in the hunt for state titles, and that includes the Boerne Greyhounds, who are the top-ranked Sub-5A team in KSAT 12′s Top 12.

No. 1 Boerne (13-0, 5-0) is 13-0 for the first time in program history. Through three rounds of playoff action, the Greyhounds have barely been tested, outscoring opponents 143-34. Most recently, Boerne crushed Port Lavaca Calhoun 51-0 in the third round. Quarterback Jaxon Baize headlines a dynamic passing attack with a 46-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and four rushing TDs. Senior wide receiver Braden Baize and sophomore wideout Brooks Perez have been two of Jaxon’s favorite targets, combining for 26 touchdown catches. Meanwhile, Running back T.J. Dement has anchored an effective ground game by topping 100 yards rushing in all three of Boerne’s playoff wins.

Calallen also enters Friday night’s matchup with an undefeated 13-0 record. The Wildcats are playing in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019. After a 30-6 victory over Beeville Jones in the Bi-District round, Calallen has defeated a pair of hard-nosed San Antonio-area teams in back-to-back rounds: Davenport (22-14) and Somerset (31-17). The Wildcats’ offense is fairly balanced, featuring running back Luke Medina and dual-threat quarterback Bryce Burnett.

This marks Boerne’s first appearance in the State Quarterfinals since 2004. Will the Greyhounds continue their playoff dominance? Or will Calallen hand them their first loss?

This match is part of KSAT 12 Sports and Texas Sports Productions’ Big Game Coverage (BGC). We stream more than 100 live high school football games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2022 season.

