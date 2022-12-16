Wimberley falls to Carthage in UIL Class 4A Division II State Championship

Wimberley head football coach Doug Warren addresses his team after the Texans' 42-0 loss to Carthage in the UIL Class 4A Division II State Championship Game on Friday, December 16, 2022.

ARLINGTON – Someone’s perfect season had to end at AT&T Stadium on Friday morning. Unfortunately, it was Wimberley’s.

The previously undefeated Texans fell to Carthage 42-0 at AT&T Stadium in the UIL Class 4A Division II State Championship game. Wimberley finishes an unforgettable season with a 15-1 overall record.

The Bulldogs (16-0) wasted little time taking control of the game. Quarterback Connor Cuff found wide receiver Noah Paddie for touchdowns of 50- and 82-yards before Cuff kept it himself on a one-yard TD plunge on the final play of the first quarter to give Carthage a 21-0 lead.

Wimberley moved the ball well on consecutive drives in the second quarter, but both ended in turnovers. Their first drive ended when quarterback Cody Stoever threw an interception by Jakerrian Roquemore. Then on their next possession, after Stoever found Tru Couch for a 40-yard completion, Roquemore forced a fumble as Couch was going to the ground. Cuff capped the ensuing drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Kydarious Matlock, and he found Viencint Cabada on the Bulldogs’ next offensive possession to give Carthage a commanding 35-0 lead at halftime.

Paddie finished the game with five catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Cuff completed 14 of his 22 passes for 299 yards and four scores en route to MVP honors. Wimberley senior running back Johnny Ball carried the ball 23 times for 105 yards.

This marked Wimberley’s first UIL State Championship appearance since a runner-up finish in 2019 and their fourth appearance overall.