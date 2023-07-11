How to buy a luxury suite for the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic

A view of a luxury suite at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO – High school football fans, have you marked your calendar yet for the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic at the Alamodome?

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster or the Alamodome box office.

However, if you’re a superfan, you might consider upgrading to a luxury suite to watch all the action from above.

Suites are available for the Friday game or all day for Saturday’s three games.

Suites must be booked directly with the Alamodome by calling 210-207-3602.

Matchups include Antonian vs. Holy Cross; Southside vs. Somerset; Jefferson vs. Uvalde; O’Connor vs. Brandeis.

A view from a luxury suite at the Alamodome. (Alamodome)

KSAT has a limited number of Alamodome Luxury Suites available for purchase.

Prices range from $1,125 to $2,000 depending on suite capacity and location.

Each suite will include a set number of game day tickets and parking based on the suite’s capacity.

Catering package information will be available after booking.

All Alamodome policies remain in effect during the KSAT Pigskin Classic, including the Clear Bag Policy. Familiarize yourself with facility rules before heading out for the day.

KSAT Pigskin Classic Game Details

Friday, Aug. 25

7 p.m. - Antonian vs Holy Cross hosted by KSAT12′s David Sears.

Saturday, Aug. 26

11 a.m. Pregame coverage

11:30 a.m. Game 1: Southside vs Somerset . TSP’s Bobby Stautzenberger and Andy Skelton will call the game and provide color analysis. KSAT12′s Larry Ramirez will host postgame coverage and set up for the second game.

3:30 p.m. Game 2: Jefferson vs Uvalde. This game will be called by KSAT12′s David Sears and Ted Davis of TSP. David Sears and Larry Ramirez will provide a postgame recap followed by a preview of the third and final game.

7:30 p.m. O’Connor vs Brandeis. The game will be hosted by KSAT12′s Larry Ramirez and Bobby Stautzenberger.

Get news about KSAT events first by joining the free KSAT Insider membership program.