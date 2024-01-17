Clemens QB Nathan Alvarez commits to Hardin-Simmons University

After passing for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career at Clemens High School, quarterback Nathan Alvarez announced on social media that he’s heading to Abilene to play for Hardin-Simmons University next year.

Alvarez will join a roster that currently lists 10 quarterbacks and will have a competition on his hands when he gets to campus.

