Clemens QB Nathan Alvarez commits to Hardin-Simmons University

Alvarez threw for 11 TDs at Clemens

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Nathan Alvarez while playing for Clemens. (KSAT 12)

After passing for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career at Clemens High School, quarterback Nathan Alvarez announced on social media that he’s heading to Abilene to play for Hardin-Simmons University next year.

Alvarez will join a roster that currently lists 10 quarterbacks and will have a competition on his hands when he gets to campus.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

