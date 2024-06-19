Clark alum Arianna Roberson adds 14 points, seven boards in U18 Americup as USA continues quest for gold

Clark alum Arianna Roberson added 14 points and seven boards in U18 Americup as USA continues quest for gold.

“I’ve found my groove,” San Antonio native Arianna Roberson said after the USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team dominated Mexico 115-20 in the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s Americup.

With Team USA ahead 18-2, Roberson came off the bench five minutes into the action at Coliseo Bicentenario in Bucaramanga, Colombia, and was often seen towering over Mexico in the paint.

Email Address

Upon checking in, the Duke signee grabbed an offense board and dumped in a quick jump shot, finishing the opening quarter with six points, three rebounds, and a block and steal.

The 6-foot-4 forward finished with a well-rounded stat line of 14 points (7-10 FG), seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 15 minutes.

Through three games in the group phase, Roberson progressively showed her ability to be an impact player. In Team USA’s first outing against Brazil, she scored four points before scoring 10 against Puerto Rico.

“The first game was, you could say testing the waters, obviously it is different competition over here, so learning how to play as a team and knowing each other’s weaknesses and strengths, then using that to our advantage is great,” Roberson told USA Basketball Communications. “It has helped me as a player build up and build up for these games that are upcoming.”

Team USA’s 95-point margin of victory against Mexico spread the offense generously throughout the lineup. Everyone got in on the scoring, with six players in double figures, including Roberson.

As a collective, the Americans are averaging 104.7 points per game and own an average victory margin of 73.7 points.

Next, Team USA, the top seed to come out of Group B, will compete in the quarterfinals on Friday against the bottom seed in Group A.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.