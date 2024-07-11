Harvey excited to get Long Creek football program off the ground

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Dragons of Long Creek High School are excited to get their football program going.

The new high school is still under construction. In the meantime, the Dragons are practicing at New Braunfels Middle School.

Adam Harvey was named Long Creek’s first head football coach and boys athletic coordinator back in late January. Harvey knows the greater San Antonio area well, having spent the last two seasons as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Clemens High School.

His résumé also includes a seven-year stint at Steele High School as the Knights’ co-defensive coordinator.

“The excitement is probably an understatement,” Harvey told KSAT 12 Sports. “The kids are bought in. This community is fantastic. New Braunfels was always a destination for a vacation, but I think now, with the growth, people are moving here, so the excitement on this side of town is through the roof. The parents have been fantastic. Our booster club is hopping, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Long Creek is part of the New Braunfels ISD and is the second high school in the district, joining New Braunfels High School that was established in 1845.

“This is going to be a really special thing for New Braunfels ISD,” Harvey said. “One hundred seventy-nine years is a long time. When I took this job, I said, ‘We’re not here to squash the Unicorn tradition.’ I think it’s fantastic, and it’s one of the reasons why New Braunfels is as great as it is. But we are the Dragons. We’re going to be the Dragons. We’re going to breathe fire, and we’re going to do things a little bit different way.”

The Dragons will share New Braunfels’ Unicorn Stadium this season. Dragon Stadium is scheduled to be completed by the 2026-27 school year.

