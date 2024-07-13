‘It’s exciting’: Lozano kicks off new era of Harlandale football

SAN ANTONIO – Back in March, Justin Lozano was named the new head football coach at Harlandale High School.

Now, he’s putting his team to work as they prepare for the upcoming football season.

More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Lozano moved to Harlandale after serving as the passing game coordinator at Johnson. His coaching tenure around the city and state has taken him to McCollum, Brandeis and Waxahachie.

“It’s a blessing,” Lozano, who has 18 years of coaching and teaching experience, told KSAT. “It’s exciting. Each and every day, I’m already thinking about that first game against Southwest in that first week and all the different things that come along with, you know, being a head coach for that first week in terms of your lower levels and pep rallies. All of those things are exciting for me, and things that I’m looking forward to for the start of the season.”

Harlandale will kick off the season at home against the Southwest Dragons at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.