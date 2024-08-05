Holy Cross football kicks off the season with midnight practice

SAN ANTONIO – With stadium lights shining off their helmets, the Holy Cross Knights football team held midnight practice. Head coach Mike Harrison and his guys were pumped up and ready to go.

“It’s midnight and the first opportunity to practice, and we’re getting started,” said Harrison. “We’ve got a lot of people here watching practice. It’s fun. A good way to start the season.”

More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Holy Cross senior defensive end Samuel Valenzuela feels the same way as his coach and appreciates members of the Holy Cross family watching midnight practice.

“It’s definitely huge,” said Valenzuela. “The community gathering tonight, and it makes you feel more motivated to do better for everyone.”

Star quarterback Gibby Alvarado, who led the Knight to the TAPPS Division III state championship game last season, can’t think of a better way to get the ball rolling as they look to go back to state and win it all this time.

“It’s a great experience coming out here,” said Alvarado. “Being dark and first thing in the morning, it’s great being out here with everybody and getting a little sweat in.”

The Knights will host the Antonian Apaches on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. to open the season.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.