Devine aims to uphold tradition of success with raised expectations entering 2024

Bolted down on the sideline of the Devine football team’s practice field is a sign that serves as a reminder of the program’s “tradition of success”.

Last year, the Warhorses battled their way to a 6-5 overall record, but struggled to come through in big games — letting the District 14-4A-DII title slip away, before falling in the first round of the postseason.

What Devine gained from those tough losses, however, is experience to get their desired outcome in the future.

“We were a really young team,” said Warhorse senior running back Brayden Reyes. “We just really needed that experience to know what we need to do to get over the hump and win that game.”

As Reyes said, the Warhorses feel that much closer to getting over the hump and taking the program’s 38-playoff appearances one step further.

“It was a learning experience,” added Matthew Gomez, Devine senior tight end. “It just taught us a lesson about what not to do for next year after that and gave us a little rundown about what it’s like to be in the playoffs.”

Expectations are mounting on the Warhorses — predicted to finish first in their district per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

“It’s good to see your name out there, it’s good to see the town see Devine up there, being successful with expectations,” said Devine football head coach Paul Gomez. “But, the kids know they have to put the work in.”

Gomez is making sure his program embraces the expectations while reminding his players to focus on one goal at a time.

“The first goal is a district championship,” said Gomez. “Then after that, it’s playoffs, then bi-district, and area — then you move on from that. But, you’ve got to start somewhere and you’ve got to build.”

Devine opens its regular-season schedule on Aug. 30 against Randolph.

