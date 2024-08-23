Pieper Warriors preparing for new season, KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – The Pieper Warriors are one of the newest high school football teams in the greater San Antonio area, and they’ve already made a name for themselves.

Entering their third season as a varsity program, the Warriors will move up and play in District 13-5A D1. They are expected to battle Smithson Valley, a state finalist, for the district title.

Last season, the Warriors went 12-2, winning the District 15-5A DII title at 7-0. They advanced to the 4th round of the playoffs. Not too shabby, considering they went 2-8 the year before, their first as a varsity football team.

Led by head coach Nick Rogers, the Warriors have 9 offensive starters returning from last season and six on the defensive side.

Pieper will start the season with the Boerne Greyhounds in the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

That matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7:00 p.m. at the Pieper Warrior Coliseum. The game will be televised live on KSAT 12.

Pieper is ranked No. 12 in Dave Campbell’s 5A D1 preseason rankings, while Boerne is No. 22 in 5A DII. What a matchup right out of the gate.

More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.