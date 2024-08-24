McCollum’s young volleyball team dominates Jefferson in SAISD Tournament

SAN ANTONIO – The 2024 San Antonio ISD Volleyball Tournament is an early-season opportunity for teams looking to piece wins together and build camaraderie.

For the McCollum Cowboys — a team with one senior, seven juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen — getting a dominant win can be a confidence boost for the rest of the non-district play.

The Cowboys were in control early and often in their Friday match against the Jefferson Mustangs.

Sophomore Brooke Romo in the middle and freshman outside hitter Nyah Perez swinging away was too much for the Mustangs. The Cowboys swept Jefferson in back-to-back sets 25-14, 25-5.

The Cowboys told us after the match how a win like this shows how much their communication on the court can lead to more wins.

“I feel like this is what we really needed to prove that we are good, and we are gonna stick up with everyone who comes and plays us,” Romo told KSAT.

“I see it as it’s really good because we’re young and we’re getting to know each other better,” Perez told KSAT. “Which is really good, and I think it’s good that we clicked really well.”

McCollum volleyball head coach Valerie Vieyra was encouraged by her team’s hard work and poise.

“Yeah, I think it’s definitely a big confidence booster for us,” Vieyra said. “I think we need it, but I’m super excited. Like I said, we have a great team, a young team. I have a lot of sophomores, too, so I’m excited.”

The Cowboys will play on Saturday at Jefferson High School.

