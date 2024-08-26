BGC PREVIEW 2024: Holmes Huskies are hungry for the high school football season to start

Each new year gives a football program new life. For the Holmes Huskies, who only won one game last season, a new slate has the program eager for the upcoming season.

Last year’s struggles resulted in only one win the entire season, but a revamped team with younger players in skilled positions could lead to an exciting season for the Huskies.

When speaking with the players during one of their morning practices, they shared how much more organized things feel this year and their expectations for the upcoming football season.

“This year, I feel like we’re gonna come in better, come in stronger because we’re more organized, and my teammates, we’ve been pushing each other in the weight room, pushing each other in the field,” said senior defensive lineman James Bruce. “My expectation for the season is we’re gonna come in stronger than we did last year, and by god’s grace, we’re gonna do better.”

“I’ve seen it in their work ethic when we’re in the weight room. I see them pushing weights harder and harder, making sure they’re trying to get their numbers up and stuff like that, so I see a big change in our team from last year,” said sophomore wide receiver Jayden Hopkins.

“I think the biggest thing I tell our kids and our community is to make sure that whatever you do you fight all the time,” said Holmes Head Coach Pete Padilla. “So we’re never gonna give up; we know we’re in a difficult district, we know we’re in a tough district, but we’re 6A, and we’re Holmes High School, and so we’re gonna play to the end.”

Holmes’ first game of the season is against rival John Jay High School on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at Gustafson Stadium.

