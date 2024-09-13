Playing with perseverance, Poteet searches for its first win

POTEET, Texas – How does a team stay positive after losing 12 consecutive games?

The 2024 Poteet Aggies are searching for the game that ends their losing streak while playing for each other.

“Nobody complains. Nobody complains. Everyone picks each other up,” Poteet senior quarterback Broox Avelar said. “It’s a good atmosphere. Last year it was a little up and down and everyone put their head down. But this year, the atmosphere is a lot better, and we could go far with it.”

“Life is about adversity,” Poteet head coach Rudy Valerio said. “We’re mentally tough. We’re way more mentally tough than we were last year just because we’re older. We’ve got more experience. If you’re going to come over here, expect to fight.”

Poteet’s game against George West is a special one. The Aggies are hosting Parents’ Night which means a lot for players to have a community behind them that’s never wavered.

“It means a lot, not just to me, but to everyone else, all of them,” Poteet senior running back/defensive end Jayden Ibarra said. “We’re all really excited that they’re here to support us, especially because of last year and these last few games, that they’re still right there standing with us.”

“The boys have the support of the community, even though things haven’t gone our way,” Valerio said. “Parents should be super proud because football is not easy. It’s not an easy sport. It’s going to test you physically and mentally. We’re always excited to put on a show for our parents and hopefully bring back a ‘W’ Friday.”

The Aggies host George West at 7 p.m. Friday at Poteet Football Field.

