Smithson Valley tops New Braunfels in five-set thriller

The Rangers’ clutch fifth set lifts them to victory

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

The Smithson Valley volleyball team (18-12) hosted New Braunfels (13-8) on Tuesday for a District 25-6A match up.

Both programs exchanged punches in a match that went down to the final set. In the end, the Rangers proved victorious over the Unicorns in five sets.

Smithson Valley entered the match on the outside of the top four district spots —looking in. New Braunfels sits in third place.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor.

