Smithson Valley tops New Braunfels in five-set thriller

The Smithson Valley volleyball team (18-12) hosted New Braunfels (13-8) on Tuesday for a District 25-6A match up.

Both programs exchanged punches in a match that went down to the final set. In the end, the Rangers proved victorious over the Unicorns in five sets.

Smithson Valley entered the match on the outside of the top four district spots —looking in. New Braunfels sits in third place.

[Insert newsletter powerup here]

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.