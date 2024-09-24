BGC Game of the Week: Pieper Warriors hosts Smithson Valley in key district matchup

SAN ANTONIO – Week 5 is here, meaning district play is heating up in high school football.

The Pieper Warriors (4-0, 1-0) will host Smithson Valley (3-1, 1-0) in a key District 13-5A-1 contest on Friday night. The Warriors are No. 2 in 12′s top 12 Class 6A/5A rankings, while the Rangers are No. 4.

After suffering their first loss in Week 2 to Brennan 24-13, Smithson Valley is coming off back-to-back wins, including 65-0 versus Madison and 42-10 against Boerne Champion to open district competition. The wins were much-needed momentum for the Rangers.

“I think it’s huge,” said Rangers senior wide receiver and defensive back Brody Day. “Week one in district is coming out with a big win like that. I think it sends a message, and I think it’s big for sure.”

The Warriors opened district play by beating Wagner on the road, 35-21, and they had to come from behind to do so.

“Last game, as you all saw, we didn’t come out like we usually do,” said Pieper senior quarterback Cayden Keeth. “We came out pretty flat, but we should bring the energy in, and I think we’ll be good.”

Pieper High School and Smithson Valley High School are separated by approximately 13-14 miles. They are both in the Comal Independent School District, and most of the players have known each other since they were little kids.

“I’m very excited,” said Pieper defensive lineman Thor Myklebust. “A lot of us have to keep in mind that it’s the same thing, a different week, it’s us against us, and no matter who lines up across from us, it’s our game. It’s us against us.”

The Rangers feel the same way and say they did not have this game circled.

“No sir, we circle the game that’s that week, said Rangers quarterback and linebacker Cade Spradling. “We prepare every week the same. And we treat every opponent with the same amount of respect.”

Friday night’s game is the first meeting between the two football programs.

