‘This is the year’: Nation’s No. 4 Cornerstone Christian leaning on veteran experience in final stretch

The Cornerstone Christian Warriors are ranked top 10 across all polls, No. 4 via prepvolleyball.com

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The Cornerstone Christian Volleyball team (28-2) has chased the top ranking in the country for years.

The Warriors have come close to accomplishing that feat, but with eight seniors and a roster littered with Division I talent, Cornerstone believes this is the year it can go where no Warrior team has gone before.

“I’m having a blast,” said seventh-year Cornerstone head volleyball coach Mike Carter. “The coolest part about it is I don’t have to beg for effort. You can actually coach technique. You can coach what they’re doing because they’re so coachable.”

Cornerstone Christian has previously reached the No. 2 spot in the national poll and been ranked No. 1 in Texas.

“I look around and girls are complaining about their high school seasons — how it’s not competitive — I honestly can’t relate to that,” said Warriors senior setter Kaia Thiele. “Our team has so much fun together. Obviously, it’s very competitive. We hold everybody to a high standard, but we get to have fun as well because we win.”

Winning has been contagious for Cornerstone Christian. The club has nailed down two key wins over Cathedral Catholic and Dripping Springs.

The Warriors credit their faith as the reason for their success.

“We honestly have a very special identity,” added Thiele. “All of us are very rooted in Christ. One of our team sayings is: ‘Give it to God’ and ‘Our audience is one.’ I think that really, like, identifies who we are as a team, and it shows on the court.”

The Warriors have one final home game at 6:15 p.m. Friday against Austin Westlake. The team will then hit the road for a pivotal tournament in Arizona.

Emotions are running high for the Warriors during the final stretch of the season.

“It’s, like, happy (and) sad tears,” Cornerstone Christian freshman setter and outside hitter Sydney Whisenton. “Especially the seniors because we know this is the last couple of games, and this is the last time we’re going to be able to play together.”

“It’s our last time, so might as well make the best of it and be present in the moment,” added Warriors senior outside hitter Megan Fitch, a Texas A&M commit.

“I’ll probably just miss all the girls the most,” said Cornerstone Christian senior middle hitter Elly Stewart. “We’ve built a family together for, like, so many years now, so I’ll definitely miss them.”

“It’s all really uplifting for everyone to understand your goals,” Cornerstone Christian senior outside hitter Aniya Hall said. “I feel, like, as a team, our success is just kind of built upon our goals and our futures.”

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

