Antonian Prep’s Rogan Parson named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football best private school QB in Week 7

The sophomore quarterback accounted for 267 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in Antonian Prep’s win over TMI

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – Another San Antonio football player earned recognition for their stellar play during Week 7 of the Texas high school football season.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football selected Antonian Prep quarterback Rogan Parson as Week 7′s top private school quarterback on Thursday.

Parson led Antonian Prep to a dominant 52-28 win last week against TMI. The sophomore completed 7-for-8 passes for 194 yards and three touchdown passes.

He also ran the ball three times for 94 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Earlier this week, Brennan High School linebacker Jkhari Jones was named the Class 6A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Week 7.

Jones was a one-man wrecking crew for the Bears with 21 tackles (14 solo and seven assisted), four tackles for loss, one pass breakup and one quarterback pressure. His 21 tackles were just four short of Brennan’s school record for a single game.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

