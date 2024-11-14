Some of San Antonio’s best athletes make their collegiate choices official on National Signing Day

SAN ANTONIO – Another November brings another special day for some of the best athletes in the San Antonio area: National Signing Day.

At Johnson High School, 13 student-athletes were surrounded by friends and family as they chose where to play and earn an education at the next level.

University of Texas baseball signee Kayson Cummingham shared why he decided on the Longhorns.

“The main thing was the coaching staff. I really love the coaches there,” Cunningham told KSAT. “Coach (Troy) Tulowitzki, Coach (Jim) Schlossnagle and it’s really close to home. And I’m just super excited.”

Gabriella Vathy put pen to paper for Baylor University’s acrobatics and tumbling team.

“So Baylor is D-1 and they’re ranked No. 1 in the nation, so having an opportunity to be a part of the best school possible for my sport really made me wanna go there and just the coaches and the team and atmosphere is amazing,” Vathy said. “I just want to be part of an environment that’s as fun as that one.”

Johnson football star Jaden Perez has Ramon Richards, a former NFL player who also played at Oklahoma State, as his mentor. Perez said Richards was a big influence on his collegiate decision.

“Part of it was the coaching staff and the environment,” Perez said. “I have a good mentor by my side — Ramon Richards — he’s an alumni (sic) of Oklahoma State. He took me under his wing, and he’s played a big part in that. Coach (Mike) Gundy and Coach (Kasey) Dunn, the whole staff just felt like a family environment going into it, and that’s why I chose Oklahoma State."

At Antonian Catholic College Preparatory High School, two volleyball players — Anna Arceneaux and Danielle Seabern — signed on for UT Tyler and Colorado Christian University, respectively.

“So both my sisters went to (UT) Tyler and the matches were just so great and they’re amazing and it just felt like home like as soon as I stepped on the campus,” said Arceneaux. “It just feels so surreal now that I finally got to choose. This is kind of like my dream college, so it’s just really exciting.”

“It felt very, not forced,” said Seabern. “It felt very, like, flowy. Like, this is exactly what God had intended for me.”

