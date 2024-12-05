Smithson Valley’s revenge tour continues with regional final clash vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Smithson Valley head coach Larry Hill has more than four decades of coaching experience under his belt. Hill has kept the Rangers as a playoff mainstay since he was named head coach in 1993.

As he prepares to coach his 12th state quarterfinal game, Hill said it never gets old.

“No, it never does,” Hill said. “December football is always a great thing. I’m happy for the kids and for the opportunity.”

Since a three-point loss to Pieper in Week 5, the Rangers have been a terror to their opponents.

In these UIL Class 5A-Division I playoffs alone, the Rangers are outscoring their opposition by a 160-41 margin.

Smithson Valley was not as dominant in last year’s postseason, but the Rangers went on to compete in the state title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Aledo beat the Rangers for all the marbles, ending their 2023 season.

Most recently, the Rangers defeated New Braunfels in decisive fashion 56-21 in a matinee regional semifinals kickoff inside the Alamodome.

“It was huge,” Rangers senior wide receiver Brody Day said. “Earlier in the season, we’ve struggled with opening games on fire, and I think it meant a lot to go play an 11 a.m. game on a Friday and come out on fire. I think it was the best game of the year for us.”

“Every game matters at this stage of the playoffs,” Smithson Valley senior tight end Preston Baker said. “Every single step — every single technique — matters. And to get that win was huge.”

The Rangers will contend with 12-1 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff. The Hornets knocked McAllen, Pieper and Southwest out of the playoffs to reach the fourth round.

“We’ve got to prevent their explosive plays, and no one’s been able to do that,” Hill said. “So just saying it certainly doesn’t get it done. We’re going to have to have a great week of practice, try to keep things in front of us, make them drive the ball and, of course, we have to do our share on offense.”

Smithson Valley and Corpus Christi Flour Bluff will face off at 2 p.m. Saturday inside the Alamodome.

