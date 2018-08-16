Trinity University football preparing for new season

SAN ANTONIO - Led by fifth-year Head Coach Jerheme Urban, the Trinity University Tigers reported to fall camp on Aug. 8 as they get ready for the 2018 college football season.

The Tigers have 18 returning starters, with eight on offense, eight on defense and two from special teams.

"A week into camp, we just finished our eighth practice. The guys are coming together very, very well. I'm very excited about the young guys who are coming in and competing. We had some young talent come in with this freshman class who are accustomed to winning and are pushing the older guys who are here for some of the spots that are available, especially inside backer and some of the D-line spots," Urban said Wednesday. "It's really, really exciting to see them coming together and fall in line with the leadership. We have some really, really great leaders who've been with us now for four years."

Senior offensive lineman Joel Holmes, who was recently elected to the D3football.com Preseason All-American Third Team, is ready to start his final season of college football.

"This is the most excited I've been about a season since I came here,” Holmes said. “Everyone is flying around. Everyone is just really energetic. Everyone has the right mentality and attitude going into the season. People are just more motivated than I've ever seen since I've been here."

Junior wide receiver Tommy Lavine, who led the Tigers last season with 63 receptions for 956 yards and nine touchdowns, likes how the Tigers are looking.

"I think we are really excited to get back,” Lavine said. “First day, a lot of people are moving around, flying around really fast, and the young guys have been moving around really well as well and picking up the offense."

The Tigers missed the playoffs last season, but they finished with a solid record of 6-4. They lost three games by a combined 12 points. Those close losses serve as motivation, and the veterans are noticing a difference.

"We definitely have a chip on our shoulder from last season,” Lavine said. “I think, too, we've been really working on our culture as a team and coming together. Our chemistry has really developed from last season. You can tell it's carried over already. We've been in camp for four or five days now, and our chemistry is the best I've seen since I've been here."

"We left a lot on the field last year, a lot of very close games, and it built some hunger and drive to capitalize on what we have left as a team," Holmes said.

The Trinity Tigers kick off their season at McMurry University in Abilene at 6:00 p.m. Aug. 30.

