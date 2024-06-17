Bexar County jail inmate dies after suffering medical episode, BCSO says

(Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County jail inmate died after suffering from a medical episode inside his cell, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A BCSO detention deputy found two unresponsive inmates in their cells around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The deputy immediately attempted life-saving measures on the men and called for medical staff.

Medical staff administered Narcan to both unresponsive inmates, BCSO said.

Juan Moreno-Hernandez, 36, was pronounced dead at 11:36 p.m., according to BCSO.

Authorities believe Moreno-Hernandez consumed an unidentified substance and suffered a medical episode.

The second inmate, a 50-year-old man, regained consciousness after being administered Narcan, BCSO said. He was transported to a local hospital afterward.

The Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is investigating the death of Moreno Hernandez while the BCSO Internal Affairs Unit conducts an administrative investigation.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.