Stallions shut out Brahmas 25-0 to win the first UFL championship game

ST. LOUIS – The Birmingham Stallions shut out the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0 to win the United Football League (UFL) championship game.
With the victory, the Stallions have captured three straight spring football championships. They won the USFL in 2022 and 2023 before the league merged with the XFL.
Adrian Martinez, the UFL MVP for the Stallions, was awarded the UFL championship game MVP by Tom Brady.
The moment the @USFLStallions became the 2024 UFL Champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/haqwqDQcgf— United Football League (@TheUFL) June 17, 2024
Moments from the matchup
In the second quarter, the Brahmas seemed poised to capitalize on a turnover with points, but the booth called back a touchdown.
Late in the first half, Martinez found Gary Jennings for the 8-yard touchdown, and the 2-point conversion was successful.
The Stallions were leading 8-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Stallions received the ball first, and Martinez took advantage with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Birmingham took a 16-0 lead after converting on the 2-point conversion.
On the following drive for the Brahmas, after completing a pass to Jontre Franklin, the ball was knocked loose, and Birmingham recovered the fumble.
Martinez capitalized off the turnover with another touchdown, and the Stallions took a demanding 25-0 lead.
Late in the third quarter, Brahmas were looking for a new set of downs, but Chase Garbers came up short on the slide. San Antonio was not able to convert on the fourth down.
The Brahmas could not spark any comeback and lost 25-0.