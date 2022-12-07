XFL reveals new uniforms for San Antonio Brahmas

SAN ANTONIO – The rebooted XFL unveiled uniforms for all eight teams in the league Wednesday, including the San Antonio Brahmas.

The league announced its partnership with Under Armour as its exclusive provider for all on-field uniforms, debuting them on ESPN’s Sports Center.

The Brahmas will represent the Alamo City in navy and gold on-field uniforms, embracing vaquero history with a cracked horn texture featured throughout, officials said.

The cracked texture is highlighted on the horns of helmets and within jersey numbers.

In a statement, XFL chairwoman and owner Dany Garcia said she hoped fans are excited about the uniforms. She added that the league worked closely, “collaborating with their exceptional talent to ensure these uniforms reflect the dynamic energy of each team and are engineered to deliver state-of-the-art athlete solutions to drive player performance while also prioritizing health and safety.”

