Who to watch in the 101st Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – J.J. Spaun is scheduled to defend his title in the 101st Valero Texas Open. The 2023 edition of the third-oldest tournament on the PGA Tour will take place on TPC San Antonio’s The Oaks course from March 30 to April 2.

After 147 career starts, Spaun broke through last season to win the 2022 Valero Texas Open by two shots at 13-under par. That remains his only PGA Tour win. Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar were runners-up. Currently ranked No. 75 in the world, Spaun joined the PGA Tour in 2017 and has 14 top 10 finishes. Kuchar is scheduled to compete once again this year. He has nine PGA Tour victories to his name.

The 144-man field is stacked as usual with big names that fans will enjoy watching in person. 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will make his third straight appearance at the Valero Texas Open, looking to win his first pair of championship cowboy boots. Matsuyama is currently ranked No. 20 in the world and has eight career PGA Tour wins to his credit.

Fan-favorite Rickie Fowler, ranked No. 59 in the world, is returning to San Antonio. Fowler has one runner-up, and three top-10 finishes this season.

Aside from Spaun, a number of past champions are scheduled to appear:

Champion Year Corey Conners 2019 Andrew Landry 2018 Kevin Chappell 2017 Charley Hoffman 2016 Jimmy Walker 2015 Martin Laird 2013

PGA Tour players have until Friday, March 24 at 4 p.m. CT to commit to the Valero Texas Open. They can withdraw from the competition at any time.

The 101st Valero Texas Open falls the week before the 2023 Masters Tournament and is traditionally used by players to prepare for tee time in Augusta.