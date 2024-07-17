San Antonio’s NaLyssa Smith to return to home state as Fever visit Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) dribbles down the court during the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

SAN ANTONIO – NaLyssa Smith will return to her home state when the Indiana Fever (11-14) bring their two-game winning streak to College Park Center in Arlington where the Dallas Wings (5-19) are expected to host a sell-out crowd.

Smith, an East Central High School and Baylor University alumna, continues to be a key contributor for the Fever in her third WNBA season.

The former No. 2 overall pick is the fourth-highest scorer on the team, averaging 11.6 points on 49.6% shooting. Smith is Indiana’s second-best rebounder — behind last year’s top pick Aliyah Boston — with 7.6 rebounds in 25 games this season.

The Fever responded to their 1-8 start to their first season in the Caitlin Clark era by going 10-6 — fresh off two quality wins against the Mercury and Lynx.

Indiana garners one of the biggest audiences in the WNBA and that was put on display when the team’s game against Chicago in late June attracted 2.3 million viewers. That became the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years.

The historic viewership can be attributed to the Cailtin Clark effect.

It’s only fitting that amidst the Fever’s renowned season, the team is trying to accomplish a feat it hasn’t done since 2016 — making the playoffs.

Entering Indiana’s final contest against the Wings before the All-Star and Olympic break, the squad looks primed to make the playoffs sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference standings and seventh in the league.

Dallas, on the other hand, owns the worst record in the WNBA at 5-19 overall and has dropped eight of their last 10 games.

The KSAT 12 sports team will be your source for pregame and postgame coverage as Smith competes on Texas soil for the first time since the preseason.

The Fever and Wings will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.