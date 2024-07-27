Ezekiel Elliott excited to be back with Cowboys after one-year stint with Patriots

OXNARD, Calif. – Running back Ezekiel Elliott has returned to the Dallas Cowboys after spending last season with the New England Patriots.

“Yeah, definitely like I never left. You know, I was excited to be back,” Elliott said.

Drafted by the Cowboys in 2016 with the fourth overall pick, Elliott is back in Oxnard, California, where he’s spent a lot of time training with the Boys. Entering his ninth NFL season, Zeke is happy and having fun at camp because he knows his career is winding down.

“I mean, the shelf life of, you know, NFL players is three years,” Elliott told the media. I mean, every snap, every year, one more year, it’s a blessing. And I mean, and just being out here with these guys.”

Now 29 years old, Elliott still has some gas in the tank, but he’s no longer the elite back he was. Because of that, he will split carries with other running backs this season. He’s competing with Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, and a handful of others. Elliott likes the running back room and is ready to help them all improve.

“I mean, we got a lot of a lot of talented guys in that running back room,” Elliott said. “A lot of talented guys with different skill sets, a bunch of young guys eager to learn. I’m excited to, you know, help them become the best player I can help them.”

Zeke and the Cowboys will practice on Sunday, July 28, before taking Monday off.