Cowboys QB Dak Prescott wants to stay in Dallas but doesn’t fear possibility of playing elsewhere

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during one of the team's practices from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

OXNARD, Calif. – Contract negotiations and expiring contracts are the focal points of the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys.

The team’s front office is tasked with affording three superstars, and the first contract to be dealt out on the timeline is for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Next on the timeline, the Cowboys will address quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract as the ninth-year NFL talent seeks a sizable extension.

After that, linebacker Micah Parsons will look to become the highest-paid non-QB in the league. And, of course, the 50 other players on the roster will need to make up the rest of the Cowboys’ salary cap.

Prescott is coming off a career season where he placed second in the league’s MVP voting. So, regardless of where the soon-to-be 31-year-old plays next season — he has the luxury of knowing he will be earning top QB money.

“I’m free,” Prescott said of his financial future. “I think I’ve deserved that.”

In the same answer, the veteran signal-caller mentioned the possibility that he might not wear a Dallas Cowboys jersey after the 2024-25 season.

“I want to be here, but you look up all the great quarterbacks I watch played for other teams — my point in saying that is, it’s not something to fear,” said Prescott. “That may be a reality for me. One day, it may not be my decision.”

Historically, Dallas quarterbacks — like Troy Aikman, Tony Romo and Roger Staubach — have spent their entire careers with the franchise.

Prescott was asked if he thinks about upholding that trend after being drafted by the Cowboys in 2016.

“No, not at all,” Prescott said. “I don’t know if they were in my position either with the contract holdouts — I don’t ever really look and compare. I control what I can control, and the rest will take care of itself. I don’t look forward to, ‘Hey, I’m going to go play for another team.’ My feet are where my feet are, here.”

Undoubtedly, the Dallas front office has difficult business decisions to hash out. How the team follows up a first-round loss in last year’s playoffs will also dictate how the chips will fall.

Meanwhile, Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys, who reported to Oxnard, California, remain focused on training camp and getting ready for the 2024 NFL season.

