Popovich on Manu Ginobili: 'Whatever he's drinking, I want some of it'

SAN ANTONIO - In his 16th season with the Spurs, Manu Ginobili continues to amaze.

Ginobili stole the show again on Friday night, leading the Spurs to 103-89 victory over the Suns.

Ginobili scored a season-high 21 points, but 15 of those points came in the third quarter alone.

He became first player in NBA history to score 20 or more points in less than 20 minutes at age 40 or older.

It’s been a magical season for Manu Ginobili. Head coach Gregg Popovich was asked about Ginobili after the game.

"He’s something else. Whatever he’s drinking, I want some of it,” Popovich said. "I’m serious. There has to be a fountain of youth some place.”

What Manu may be drinking? How about some “grandpa juice.” It’s the nickname the Spurs younger players gave Ginobili last season.

Ginobili was asked what’s in the so-called “grandpa juice” in the locker room.

“I knew it was coming. I knew it was coming,” Ginobili said with a smile. "I don’t know, I was feeling really well today, very energetic. I had a nine-hour sleep, (it) doesn’t happen that often. I have a family with three kids, but the bottom line is, it just happened.”

Ginobili also revealed that for the first time in his career, he did not do too much in the off-season, especially in the summer.

He thought he was going to retire, so he vacationed in Spain for nearly two months before deciding to return.

“Mid-August and September I tried to work hard because I knew it was going to be hard,” Ginobili said. “But honestly, this summer, I did the least in…ever."

