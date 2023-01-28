Texas Eats: Jerk Chicken, Detroit Pizza and Cajun Gravy Steaks

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to the far West Side to sample some jerk chicken at The Jerk Shack with chef Nicola Blaque.

Next, David heads to the medical center area in San Antonio for some Detroit-style pizza at one of the city’s newest pizzerias, Via 313.

After that, David heads to a picturesque beer garden and kitchen just north of downtown --Elsewhere.

David follows that up with some Caribbean cuisine and chicken wings at The Dojo food truck.

Then, David heads east of downtown to pair Shiner Beer with Japanese favorites at Cherrity Bar.

David then heats things up in the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen with KSAT12 news anchor Ursula Pari with her Cajun Gravy Steak recipe.

Ursula’s Cajun Gravy Steaks

Ingredients:

2-3 lbs Round Steak or 7 steak

1-2 Yellow Onion- 1 sliced roughly

1-2 Green Bell Pepper sliced in strips

2-3 Celery stalks diced

4 cloves Garlic minced

Beef Broth or Stock-enough to cover the meat

2-3 Tbs Cajun Seasoning

Salt and Pepper to taste

Tabasco to bring the heat if you want it

Optional-1 package of sliced Portobello or white mushrooms

Optional-1 TSP Corn Starch or Flour-Totally optional if you want to thicken the gravy, but a true Cajun is good with it natural, LOL. Mix the cornstarch in a small bowl with ¼ pot juices to create a slurry, then combine and simmer a few minutes till thickened.

Served on White or Brown Rice

Directions:

Let the meat come to room temperature, then pat dry with paper towels

Season with salt, pepper and a light dusting of cajun seasoning.

Place in heated cast iron skillet with tablespoon of vegetable oil and brown on both sides.

Immediately reduce heat to low, and throw already chopped veggies on top

Add broth or stock to cover meat

Add rest of seasoning, cover, and walk away for 2-3 hours.

(If using an Insta Pot, sear steak meat on the “saute” setting, then add remaining ingredients, cover and pressure cook for 45 minutes, allowing the dish to naturally release.)

Create thickening if desired with slurry, adjust seasoning for more heat, then serve over rice.

As my grandmother might say, “C’est bon, cher!”

This Week’s Restaurants

10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251

8435 Wurzbach Rd Suite 213, San Antonio, TX 78229

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

8123 Broadway Ste, San Antonio, TX 78209

